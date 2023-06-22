BIS introduces standards for agricultural by product utensils with an aim to cut plastic pollution, promote sustainability

BIS stated that the use of biodegradable agri by-product utensils will contribute to environmental safety, conservation of natural resources and promotion of a circular economy.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued standards for agricultural by-product utensils with an aim to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainability.

The published standard IS 18267: 2023 "Food Serving Utensils Made from Agri By-Products – Specification" provides comprehensive guidelines to manufacturers and consumers to ensure uniformity in quality requirements across the country.

BIS stated that the use of biodegradable agri by-product utensils will contribute to environmental safety, conservation of natural resources and promotion of a circular economy.