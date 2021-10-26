Bill Gates offers free download of his book on climate change to college students

How to Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, published earlier this year, is now available for download during this week only. The e-book can be downloaded for free by any college or university student from the official blog site of Bill Gates, GatesNotes. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is offering a free download of his e-book on climate change to college students across the world for a limited period. His book published earlier this year, is now available for download during this week only. The e-book can be downloaded for free by any college or university student from the official blog site of Bill Gates, GatesNotes.

“One of the main reasons I wrote it is that young people are showing so much passion for dealing with climate change. So I’m making a free download of it available for any college or university student, anywhere in the world,” Gates announced in a blog post.

Bill Gates wrote that young people are holding their governments accountable and insisting that they commit to eliminating their carbon emissions.

“Now what we need is a plan for getting to zero. That’s what I put forward in my book. We need to revolutionize our entire physical economy, including the way we move things around the planet, produce electricity, make things, grow food, and heat and cool our buildings,” added Gates.

The book contains all the steps needed to be taken to make the planet liveable for humans, as described by Gates. He outlined in the blog post that in order to achieve zero emission, numerous technology and policy innovations will be needed and the next-gen will have to play a special role.

“In my experience, they’re the ones with the most new ideas, and the most energy to pursue them. Getting to zero emissions will be the hardest thing people have ever done. But I believe we can do it,” wrote Gates.

The book, which was released in February this year, the tech billionaire lays out the steps to achieve zero emission by 2050 with the help of technology.

This is the second time the US multi-billionaire is offering the free download of an e-book. Earlier in 2018, Gates offered a free download of Swedish Statistician Hans Rosling’s book Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World -- and Why Things Are Better Than You Think.

Apart from the charity work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates has been advocating the climate cause since the last few years. In 2016, he founded climate investment firm Breakthrough Energy to channelise investments for green technologies. The non-profit firm had secured investments of $1 billion from large US companies, including Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America and ArcelorMittal, according to CNBC.