Bengaluru to observe ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today: Time, duration and other details

The Zero Shadow Day phenomenon will take place at 12:17 pm, when the Sun will reach its zenith and be directly overhead of the objects on the ground in Bengaluru. For a brief period of time, vertical objects in the city will not cast a shadow.

Bengaluru folks will be able to observe a unique celestial event today, April 25, where vertical objects in the city will cast no shadow during noon. During the phenomenon, called Zero Shadow Day, the Sun will be directly overhead for a short time. On this day, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, is organising several events in its campus to mark the rare event.

“Come celebrate Zero Shadow Day #ZSD at our Koramangala campus on 25 Apr from 10 AM-1 PM. Sun will be directly overhead at 12:17,” the IIA tweeted.

Time of Zero Shadow Day

The Zero Shadow Day phenomenon will take place at 12:17 pm, when the Sun will reach its zenith and be directly overhead of the objects on the ground in Bengaluru.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day is a unique celestial event during which vertical objects in the region cast no shadow at noon, when the sun is exactly at the zenith position, as per the Astronomical Society of India (ASI). The phenomenon occurs twice a year for people living between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn at different times in the year.

During the event, the sun's declination becomes equal to the latitude both during Uttarayan and Dakshinayan.

In Bengaluru, Zero Shadow Day will be observed on April 25 and August 18.

Why does it occur?

The rotational axis of the Earth is inclined at 23.5 degrees to the plane of revolution of the planet around the Sun which causes different seasons to occur.

This also means that the Sun's highest point of the day moves from 23.5 degrees south to 23.5 degrees north of the celestial equator (called Uttarayan), and it goes back again (called Dakshinayan), in a year.

Thus, in the regions between latitudes 23.5 degrees north and 23.5 degrees south, the declination of the Sun becomes equal to their latitude twice in a year causing the event to occur.

How long does Zero Shadow Day last?

Zero Shadow Day will last only for a fraction of a second, but its effect will be seen for up to a minute and a half.