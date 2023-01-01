Ban on coal, other unapproved fuels comes into force in Delhi-NCR from today

A stringent ban on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in industries and commercial establishments came into force in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with officials saying defaulting units will be closed down without any warning.

A stringent ban on the use of coal and other banned fuels in businesses and industrial facilities went into effect in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to officials, quoted by news agency PTI, defaulting units will be shut down immediately. However, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management of the central government, using low-sulfur coal in thermal power plants is permitted (CAQM).

The CAQM released a full policy in July of last year, which includes the restriction. In the following five years, the policy outlines sector-specific action plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show-cause notice.

According to a CAQM official, the failing units will be subject to a significant fine. He claimed that the panel had declared the ban six months ago, providing all companies ample time to transition to cleaner fuels.

The official clarified that captive thermal power plants are also permitted to use low-sulfur coal, saying "it might be used anywhere the primary objective is power generating."

For religious rituals and cremations, wood and biomass briquettes can be utilised. Wood or bamboo charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills in hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and open eateries or dhabas (with emission control systems).

The use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is allowed, the CAQM had said earlier.

The commission had in June issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023.

Around 1.7 million tonnes of coal is used annually in industrial applications in NCR, with about 1.4 million tonnes being consumed in six major industrial districts alone.