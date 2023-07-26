WATCH | Over 50 stranded whales on Western Australia coast die, efforts on to save the remaining 45

Western Australia's Parks and Wildlife Service in a Facebook post said over the next couple of hours the teams, with the help of surf skis and small vessels, will try to move the whales safely into deeper waters.

Over 50 whales have died in Western Australia, so far, after a mass stranding event. Volunteers and officials are trying to save around 45 other whales that are stuck in the shallow waters.

#Watch | Rescue operations continue at Western Australia's Cheynes beach to send 46 stranded whales into deeper waters. Nearly 100 whales were found stranded near the beach on July 25. 51 pilot whales lost their lives#Australia #WHALES #cnbctv18digital pic.twitter.com/DDgEdw8vaR — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 26, 2023

Western Australia's Parks and Wildlife Service in a Facebook post said a large pod of long-finned pilot whales were spotted on Tuesday morning near the state's southern coast, CNN reported.

"Sadly 51 whales have died overnight after a mass stranding at Cheynes Beach," they said in a Facebook post, updated at 8.15am (local time) on July 26. The teams were trying to save around 45 of the stranded whales.

The videos show dozens of whales flapping their tails in shallow waters, with volunteers and officials helping them stay afloat.

Wildlife officials have urged the public to stay away from the beach, warning against large, potentially sick, distressed whaes, sharks, heavy machinery, vessels and whales, CNN reported.

The long-finned pilot whales can grow up to 7.6 metre-long (25 feet). They are identified by their bulbous foreheads and black color. They are usually found in the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean and the southern hemisphere.

CNN quoted wildlife researcher Vanessa Pirotta as saying that it is still unknown why the pilot whales were stranded, however the pod demonstrated a rare behaviour of huddling together prior their stranding. She said it was possible they were trying to avoid a predator such as a killer whale.

She added that pilot whales are social as well as dynamic in their bonds with others, indicating they could get lost if they followed a pod member that was disoriented.

She added that the toothed whales like the pilot whales, which use sonar to navigate their way, are more likely prone to stranding than the toothless whales, CNN reported, adding that pilot whale strangings across the world are common.

In September last year, around 200 of them were stranded along the coast of Australia's Tasmania. Of them, only 35 survived. In 2020. Tasmania witnessed its largest stranding of 450 pilot whales.