Assam flood: Water level rises in Brahmaputra affecting 3.40 lakh people in 22 districts

Assam's flood situation worsened on Thursday as the water level rose in Brahmaputra river affecting over 3.40 lakh people in 22 districts . At least 105 villages were affected and the flood waters have submerged more than 3,059 hectares of crop area in Morigaon district.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora told ANI, "The flood water has submerged around 22,000 hectares of crop area across the state. Our government is committed to help our farmers. Earlier the affected farmers did not get anything from the government, but our government has given compensation to the farmers. We are coordinating with all districts."

The toll in this year's flood, however, remained unchanged at 15.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat along with Disang, Buridihing and Subansiri at different places of the state, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Majuli was the worst-hit district with a population of 65,035 reeling under the deluge followed by Goalpara (58,439), Morigaon (44,181), Biswanath (36,671, Sivasagar (28,669) and Lakhimpur (24,594).

Largescale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

