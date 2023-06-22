Assam flood situation worsens with nearly 1 lakh people affected, cattle wade through water | VIDEO

Assam floods | Nalbari is the worst hit with almost 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday morning as water level increased following incessant rainfall in some regions of the state. Nearly 1.2 lakh people were hit due to the deluge in 10 districts and around 44,000 are affected in worst-hit district of Nalbari, an official bulletin said.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, people and cattle are seen wading through the flooded water in Moiraranga village of Nalbari. Many houses have been damaged in the floods.

"I have lost everything because of this flood. All household items have been damaged. I am living with my wife on this embankment now. We could not get anything out of the house," 70-year-old Jyotish Rajbongshi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Weather alert in Assam

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert', predicting 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued the warning for 24 hours from Wednesday, followed by a 'yellow' alert for Thursday and Friday. 'Orange' alerts imply to be prepared for action and 'yellow' alert stands for watch and be updated.

Water level rises after heavy rainfall in flood-hit Assam

Over 1 lakh affected, details of other damages

Around 1,19,800 people are affected by the flood in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts, showed data revelead by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Nalbari is the worst hit with almost 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000, it said.

As of the latest update, 780 villages are reeling under water and 10,591.85 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. "Massive erosions have been witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara and Udalguri," the ASDMA bulletin said.

Moreover, incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall were reported from places in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metropolitan. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji and Majuli. Urban areas were inundated at many places across Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

The Brahmaputra River's tributary Beki is flowing above the danger mark at three places, the ASDMA report pointed out.

Preparation to deal with floods

Army, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs and locals have rescued 1,280 people from different places. Meanwhile, the administration has been operating 14 relief camps in five districts. According to the official bulletin, 2,091 people have taken shelter.