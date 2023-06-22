CNBC TV18
Assam flood situation worsens with nearly 1 lakh people affected, cattle wade through water | VIDEO

Assam flood situation worsens with nearly 1 lakh people affected, cattle wade through water | VIDEO

Assam flood situation worsens with nearly 1 lakh people affected, cattle wade through water | VIDEO
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 12:02:19 PM IST (Updated)

Assam floods | Nalbari is the worst hit with almost 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday morning as water level increased following incessant rainfall in some regions of the state. Nearly 1.2 lakh people were hit due to the deluge in 10 districts and around 44,000 are affected in worst-hit district of Nalbari, an official bulletin said.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, people and cattle are seen wading through the flooded water in Moiraranga village of Nalbari. Many houses have been damaged in the floods.
"I have lost everything because of this flood. All household items have been damaged. I am living with my wife on this embankment now. We could not get anything out of the house," 70-year-old Jyotish Rajbongshi was quoted by ANI as saying.
X