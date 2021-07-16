As wildfires rage on, another heatwave to strike Canada, western US over weekend

Canada and the western part of the United States will experience the fourth heatwave from July 17 to July 18, continuing the series of such occurrences this summer. Experts warn that this is due to climate changes in the region.

This weekend’s heatwave will be centered on a swath of the Rocky Mountains in the US and up into Canada, according to reports. It will entail a temperature rise of up to 30 degrees F (16.7 degrees C) above the average seen during this time of the year.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the temperatures have reached historic levels, marking 585 all-time records in the past 30 days.

Exceptional or extreme drought has affected more than 50 percent of the western US regions, which is a record high since two decades of monitoring by authorities.

The heatwave is expected to add to the 71 wildfires that are raging and ravaging in 12 states of the US. The total area affected by the fire is estimated to be around 4,021 sq km, as per the National Interagency Fire Center.

South-central Oregon is experiencing the largest fire (Bootleg fire) for the past nine days and has reportedly destroyed an area larger than New York City. The cause of the fire is not known as yet and only around 7 percent of it has been contained as of July 15 morning. The Bootleg fire threat is looming over 2,000 homes, leading to many evacuations.

Also Read: Research suggests heat wave in Pacific Northwest could soon repeat due to climate change

The National Weather Service posted satellite images of four giant clouds forming over the Bootleg fire resulting in pyrocumulonimbus phenomenon. This phenomenon occurs when heat rising from fires causes dangerous hail, lightning and tornadoes. Pyrocumulus (fire) clouds are dense clouds associated with fire or volcanic eruptions.

Using GOES West satellite to spy on the #BootlegFire and we've found three pyrocumulus clouds. This is exactly why we issued the Red Flag warning. Please send positive thoughts and well wishes to the firefighters right now. It's a tough time for them right now. pic.twitter.com/fgcG4Zyzmm — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) July 14, 2021

California is also witnessing mega-fires and has set a record in terms of more areas being affected this year as compared to 2020. The COVID-19 year saw 14,000 lightning attacks in California and a total of 4.1 million acres were burnt in 2020.

The Dixie fire in northern California that started on July 14 is raging over 2,250 acres. Though the latest fire is at zero containment, it has nothing much to burn as the Camp Fire, in 2018, had already ravaged the Paradise town area. Meanwhile, in Mariposa county, the River fire is raging over 9,500 acres and has seen 36 percent containment.