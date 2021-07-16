As Russia suffers worst heatwave in 142 years, Putin willing to work with US to fight climate change

The once-in-a-century heatwave in Russia has prompted President Vladimir Putin to reach out to the US for cooperation in the fight against climate change.

Putin spoke to John Kerry, the US climate envoy, over the phone on July 14, about Moscow and Washington’s "common interests and similar approaches" when it comes to the "climate problem".

He also told the former US secretary of state that Moscow "attaches great importance" to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and "advocates de-politicising" dialogue on climate change.

Russia is warming 2.5 times faster than the rest of the world. Not only Moscow but other cities such as St. Petersburg situated 400 miles north-west of Moscow are experiencing heat waves.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in the coming days, according to reports. The heatwave may break earlier records of 1936, 1951 and 2010. As per news agency Interfax, Moscow recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius last month, which is the hottest temperature recorded in the past 142 years.

In Pics | Heatwaves take a toll across the globe

According to Reuters, Pavel Konstantinov, a meteorologist at Moscow State University said, Russia’s heatwave is due to a ‘blocking anticylone’ originated from Scandinavia. Pavel attributed this phenomenon to global warming and claimed that Russia would experience more heatwaves in the coming years.