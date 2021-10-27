'Another thundering wake-up call': UN warns planet set for 2.7 degrees temp rise

Days before the crucial climate summit in Glasgow COP26, a UN report has painted another gloomy picture. It warned that current commitments to reduce carbon emissions will see an average 2.7 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures in this century.

“This is far from adequate. Reductions of 30 percent are needed to stay on the least-cost pathway for 2 degree Celsius and 55 percent for 1.5 degree Celsius,” the report warned. UN Director General Antonio Guterres termed it "another thundering wake-up call."

Calling climate action so far as “weak promises, not yet delivered,” the annual ‘emissions gap’ report by the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP) said on October 26 that updated pledges of nations only reduce the 2030 emissions forecast by an additional 7.5 percent compared to the previous commitments.

If this continues, it would result in warming of 2.7 degree Celsius, which is marginally less than the 3 degree Celsius forecast by UNEP in its last report.

At the current pace, pledges to reach net-zero could only limit warming to around 2.2 degree Celsius by the end of this century. G20 countries, which are responsible for 78 percent of global emissions, are not on track to achieve their 2030 pledges, the report added.

“G20 countries are responsible for 78 percent of all emissions so the ‘to do item’ lies with them,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, told Al Jazeera, adding that all 193 members states must step up efforts to save the planet from the escalating climate crisis.

“Nations must put in place the policies to meet their new commitments and start implementing them immediately,” Andersen said. “It is time to get the policies in place to back the raised ambitions and, again, start implementing them. This cannot happen in five years. Or in three years. This needs to start happening now.”

‘Another thundering wake-up call’

“This (UNEP) report is another thundering wake-up call. How many do we need? The emissions gap is the result of a leadership gap,” UN Chief Antonio Guterres said, adding the era of hollow promises must end now.

World leaders, corporates and policymakers will meet at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12 to chalk out a strategy to limit greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming.

The aim of the climate meet is to put the planet on track to limit warming to 1.5 degree Celsius, a safe level that could prevent catastrophic changes to Earth.

Meanwhile, the UN World Meteorological Organisation also said the world is "way off track" in capping rising temperatures with greenhouse gas concentrations hitting a record last year.