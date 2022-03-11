Amazon rainforest’s climate tipping point imminent, says data

The Amazon rainforest is quickly approaching a climate tipping point which can result in the total loss of one of the world’s largest biospheres. The latest analysis is based on satellite observations that have recorded real-world data over the past three decades. The research paper titled, ‘Pronounced Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience Since the Early 2000s,’ was published in the journal, Nature Climate Change.

The new analysis highlights that nearly 75 percent of the forest has lost its stability and takes much longer to recover from natural events like droughts and wildfires. The loss of stability has been exacerbated since the 2000s. Most of the loss of stability has been recorded near areas like farms, roads and other urban areas. Dried regions have also suffered the loss of stability, leading scientists to believe that deforestation and global warming are behind the loss of stability.

Dieback and tipping points explained

Some scientists believe that the Amazon forest is already reached its tipping point for rainforest dieback. Dieback is the condition in which plants, trees and shrubs start dying off, from the tip of their leaves or roots backwards, first due to pathogens, parasites or conditions like acid rain, drought, or other climatic conditions.

Tipping points are points in a system where even small changes can push the system into becoming a completely different one. In climate science, tipping points are those thresholds, which, if exceeded, can lead to large and irreversible changes in the environment.

“Many researchers have theorised that an Amazon tipping point could be reached, but our study provides vital empirical evidence that we are approaching that threshold,” said Professor Niklas Boers, at the Technical University of Munich in Germany, a co-author of the study.

“Seeing such a resilience loss in observations is worrying. The Amazon rainforest stores huge amounts of carbon that could be released in the case of even partial dieback,” the scientist added.

Tipping points are increasingly becoming the biggest risk to the global climatic conditions, that can affect large parts of the world.

Not just the Amazon rainforest

Another global tipping point that may be reaching the threshold is the collapse of the Gulf Stream. Climate scientists have warned that the Gulf Stream is showing warning signs of a collapse. Research last year found "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" of the current, which they call Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).

While numerous studies had shown that the AMOC has been weakening over the last 1,600 years, the study showed that the current was on the verge of collapse.

“The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn’t have expected and that I find scary,” said Niklas Boers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who was part of the study.

A collapse of the current would spell disaster not just for climatic conditions of northern Europe but also the monsoon systems in the Indian Ocean.

Bolsonaro’s bulldozers

It is hard to predict just how far-reaching the effects of the dieback tipping point for the Amazon forest would be. While the Amazon is reaching its tipping point, at the same time the rainforest has been increasingly under pressure from deforestation which has been accelerating under the tenure of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.