CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsExplained | Brazil President Lula's plan to eliminate deforestation in Amazon by 2030

Explained | Brazil President Lula's plan to eliminate deforestation in Amazon by 2030

Explained | Brazil President Lula's plan to eliminate deforestation in Amazon by 2030
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 2:47:26 PM IST (Published)

Brazil had joined a 2021 pact with over 140 countries to globally eliminate deforestation by 2030, under former rigth wing president of the country Jair Bolsonaro. And now, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the left-wing president who assumed office on January 1, has made the same a centrepiece of his environmental policy.

Brazil's government this week unveiled its plans to meet a pledge to completely remove deforestation in the Amazon — the world's largest tropical rainforest — by 2030. This plan makes use of a strengthened law enforcement against environmental crimes as well as other measures in the Amazon.

Brazil had joined a 2021 pact with over 140 countries to globally eliminate deforestation by 2030, under former rigth-wing president of the country Jair Bolsonaro. And now, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who assumed office on January 1, has made the same a centrepiece of his environmental policy.
"I'm committed to resuming Brazil's global leadership in mitigating climate change and controlling deforestation," Lula said in speech on the event to launch the plan.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X