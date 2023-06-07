Explained | Brazil President Lula's plan to eliminate deforestation in Amazon by 2030

Brazil had joined a 2021 pact with over 140 countries to globally eliminate deforestation by 2030, under former rigth wing president of the country Jair Bolsonaro. And now, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the left-wing president who assumed office on January 1, has made the same a centrepiece of his environmental policy.

Brazil's government this week unveiled its plans to meet a pledge to completely remove deforestation in the Amazon — the world's largest tropical rainforest — by 2030. This plan makes use of a strengthened law enforcement against environmental crimes as well as other measures in the Amazon.

Brazil had joined a 2021 pact with over 140 countries to globally eliminate deforestation by 2030, under former rigth-wing president of the country Jair Bolsonaro. And now, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who assumed office on January 1, has made the same a centrepiece of his environmental policy.

"I'm committed to resuming Brazil's global leadership in mitigating climate change and controlling deforestation," Lula said in speech on the event to launch the plan.