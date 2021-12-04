All you need to know about the $2.6-bn green hydrogen project planned for Europe

Spain-based global renewable energy company, Iberdrola, and H2 Green Steel, a Swedish start-up aimed at producing fossil-free steel, have come together to build a massive, green hydrogen-based steel production plant on the Iberian Peninsula.

The plant will curb carbon emissions by steel production by a whopping 95 percent. The production is intended to commence by 2025-26. The partnership has emerged in the wake of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance announcing a pipeline of projects (750+) to boost the European hydrogen industry.

What is the Iberdrola-H2 Green Steel deal?

The partnership between Iberdrola and H2 Green Steel will foster a project with a budget of $2.6 billion to build a facility with an electrolysis capacity of 1 Gigawatt to produce green hydrogen. The green hydrogen produced will then be channelized to a 2-million-tonne direct reduction tower that will treat iron ore to produce steel. Using green hydrogen for the production of steel will reduce the CO2 emission by 95 percent.

With the signing of the deal, the two companies have agreed to jointly operate the facility, which will incorporate a 1GW capacity electrolyser and a DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) facility capable of producing 2 million tonnes of green steel annually. Iberdrola will provide wind power-produced electricity, and H2 Green Steel will look over the DRI process.

The funds for the project will be sourced from green project financing, equities, and public funding.

Why it’s significant

The 1GW facility to be set up in the Iberian Peninsula is a significant step towards achieving zero emission. According to the International Energy Agency, the current electrolyser capacity stands at 0.3GW. The deal between Iberdrola and H2 Green Steel will help reduce the carbon footprint of the steel industry immensely. According to the official IEA data, the steel industry is responsible for 2.6 gigatonnes of CO2 emission annually and is the largest consumer of coal in the industrial sector. With the Iberdrola-H2 Green Steel Deal, the dependency of the steel industry on coal will reduce.

Green hydrogen and green steel

Hydrogen is slowly gaining traction in the industrial sectors for its usage in various sectors such as mobility, energy, and manufacturing. Three things are crucial for the production of hydrogen – water, electrolyser, and electricity.

If the hydrogen is produced using electricity produced by fossil fuels, it is called grey hydrogen. A better alternative, which halves the carbon emission by fossil fuels, is blue hydrogen, which is produced via steam-methane reforming. High-temperature steam (700°C–1,000°C) is used to produce hydrogen from a methane source, such as natural gas. However, this process isn’t emission-free.

The least CO2 emitting hydrogen is produced if the electricity is produced using renewable resources of energy. When electricity produced from green alternatives is used to power the electrolysis of water, the product of the process is called green hydrogen.

Steel is at the helm of the modern economy. Every manufacturing facility, big or small, uses steel. The production of steel is a significant contributor of CO2 into the atmosphere since, currently, the energy used to treat the iron ore to convert it into steel is derived from fossil fuels that produce carbon in abundance.

Green hydrogen is a capable alternative to fossil fuels, and when mixed with natural gas, it fires up the DRI processes to produce iron pellets that are environmentally efficient.