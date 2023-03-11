A checklist for those who can't avoid using air conditioners

As world leaders continue to address and deal with climate change at global events such as the COP, G20, World Economic Forum, etc and strive towards green energy transition, here is what citizens can do to check their energy consumption to reduce their carbon footprint on a personal level-
"I don't think we can count on people living an impoverished lifestyle as a solution to climate change," said Bill Gates at a recent interview in India.
The climate crisis is very much prevalent and only heading in the direction of heating up the earth more, which will lead to hotter summers and colder winters, also making the seasons irrational — summers witnessing rain, winters witnessing warm days, extreme monsoons (either too much rain or no rain at all), and so on.
Mercury rising is however good news for companies that sell air conditioners. The early arrival of summer and the heatwave that followed last year led to a soaring demand for residential air conditioners, with manufacturers such as Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, LG and Haier, posting record sales in April. The same is expected this year as well.
Reiterating the same, Gates said, "If you are tough, don't buy air conditioning, it's good for the climate. But as India gets warmer and warmer, I'm betting the demand for air conditioning is going to sky rocket."
Gates, who was speaking at an Indian Express event, was talking about dealing with climate change at the cost of not striving towards a better lifestyle, is not the way to go forward. "In the US in particular, we could use half as much energy per person, but if we said to India to stay at your current level that would be completely unjust," he said, adding that US has the most air-conditioning by far, even more than Europe.
"And as it gets hotter, you demand more electricity, which if it is not green, then you are in a positive feedback loop," he said.
