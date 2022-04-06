After code red alert, IPCC issues ‘now or never’ warning over 1.5 Celsius climate target

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which is the third and final part of its Sixth Assessment Report, has issued a “now or never” warning to limit global warming at the critical 1.5 degree Celsius level. The United Nations body that studies the impact of climate change and global warming said that it’s the time for the world to act now to mitigate the impact of global warming.

The IPCC Working Group III report, titled ‘Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change,’ warned that the reduction of emission across all sectors to limit the global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius is tough.

“It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F).” – #IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Jim Skea on the release of IPCC’s latest #ClimateReport on the mitigation of #climatechange,” IPCC tweeted on April 4.

According to the IPCC report, at the current rate of emissions, missing the target limiting world heating to 1.5 degree Celsius seems inevitable.

However, there is a slim chance of reducing global warming, only if the very low emissions scenario is followed whereby carbon dioxide emissions drop to zero within 30 years and the natural climate system of the earth works in the favour of the planet.

When will the world reach 1.5 degree Celsius?

The calculations, published in the journal Weather and based on data from the recent IPCC reports, suggest the world could become anywhere between 1.4 and 4.4 degree Celsius hotter by 2090.

There has already been a 1.1 degree Celsius rise in global average temperatures from pre-industrial times. Currently, the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold will most likely be breached and we will reach the threshold somewhere around 2035, even in the best-case scenario. As per latest climate projections, even with net zero emissions within the next 30 years, the Earth will remain with 1.5 degree Celsius heating until 2070.

However, if everything is done right, then it would be possible to bring the temperatures down at a later stage, possibly within the 1.5 degree limit by the end of the century. But the overshoot of the 1.5 degree Celsius target seems unavoidable now.

What happens if emissions, heating keep rising?

More intense and frequent extreme weather events will occur as heating rises. Poor communities that are unable to protect themselves will be the most vulnerable to these events. The low-lying countries will have to deal with the impact of rising sea levels for centuries to come due to the ocean’s delayed response to global heating, according to Jochem Marotzke, from the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany.

According to a Guardian report, some regions, such as Germany, have already experienced more than 1.5 degree Celsius of long-term heating and in the coming years, the chances of any individual year passing the 1.5-degree Celsius mark will become increasingly likely.

Heat waves will become more severe, chances of flood and droughts will increase, there will be more frequent storms, a water crisis will emerge, all resulting in the loss of life and loss of habitat for wild animals.

Glimmer of hope

However, the IPCC reports do provide a glimmer of hope. The authors of the reports have highlighted a myriad of ways in which the world can be brought back on track to 2 degree Celsius, or even to 1.5 degree Celsius.

Measures like the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere by natural or artificial means, which may require potentially risky techniques such as pumping aerosols into the sky to reflect sunlight, can help in achieving desired results.