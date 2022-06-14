A giant 'Footprint' on this Greek island becomes talking point at Paxos Biennale

A 1,000 sqm land art has become the subject of fascination and discussion in Greece. The large-scale installation is the work of a Greek visual artist The Krank. The art installation is The Krank's official submission to the Paxos Biennale, a free and public contemporary art festival on the island of Paxos in Greece. The 2022 edition of the fest began on June 7.

The land art -- titled ‘Footprint’ -- is basically a giant shoeprint created near the Mongonissi Bay in Greece. The Footprint has been described as a poignant metaphor for humanity’s "continuing and devastating impact" on ecological systems worldwide. The artwork is a commentary on human activities harming ecological balance.

Through his art, The Krank wants to highlight the urgent need to restore the balance between economic growth, social well-being, and environmental conservation while "keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over global sustainable development discussions".

The Krank took only 15 days to create this impressive modern art. A communiqué issued by The Krank regarding his artwork reads, "Conceptually, ‘Footprint’ deals with the meaning of loss of. Nature, ecosystems, and biodiversity are all in a variable state with a negative sign. The parallelism that emerges through the impermanence of my work, and our presence as a species, reinforces the message I wanted to communicate. Everything is fluid, and nothing should be taken for granted."

Besides The Krank, the Paxos Biennale art festival also featured the works of Clemens Behr, Studio Talmon Biron, Julia Krahn, Thiago Mazzo, Torsten Mühlbach, Nuria Mora. This year, the artists were instructed to "intervene with existing structures" of natural and architectural sites across the Paxos island, resulting in "sculptures, installations and murals".