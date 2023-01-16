'Enerconomy' to 'natureverse' — 10 hot consumer trends in age of climate change

With 83 percent of the respondents sure that the world has crossed the 1.5 degree C global warming threshold, 55 percent of urban early adopters expect to turn to connectivity solutions as countermeasures.

Ericsson ConsumerLab released its annual 10 Hot Consumer Trends research this year, called Life in a Climate-Impacted Future. The January 2023 publication marks the 12th edition of the report, which this year outlines consumers’ concerns, expectations and personal technology actions related to climate issues in 2030.

According to the research, some 83 percent of respondents believe that the world will have reached, or surpassed the 1.5 degrees Celsius rate of global warming (above pre-industrial levels) deemed by international agreements to be the limit above which more extreme weather events and negative climate consequences are likely.

About 55 percent of early adopters in metropolitan areas believe that climate change will have a negative impact on their lives and expect to turn to connectivity solutions as countermeasures.

The main concerns include cost of living, access to energy and material resources, and the need for safe and reliable connectivity in turbulent times and chaotic weather. Some 59 percent of respondents believe that innovation and technology will be crucial to address everyday challenges caused by climate change in the 2030s.

The vast majority of early adopters not only believe that climate change is happening, but also that its results will have a greater impact on their lives in the 2030s than it does now. While the personal economy and lifestyle interests will be the top service adoption drivers for the survey respondents in the 2030s, possible new large-scale collective behaviours may result in big changes in daily life as we currently know it — in areas such as how we work, when we work and work-life balance.

Here are the trends for 2023

Cost cutters

Digital services will help consumers control food, energy and travel costs in unstable climate situations. More than 60 percent of urban early adopters are concerned about higher costs of living in the future.

Unbroken connections

Reliable and resilient internet connection will become more important if and as extreme weather events increase. Some 80 percent of urban early adopters believe there will be smart signal locators that show optimal coverage areas during natural disasters in the 2030s.

No-rush mobility

Strict time schedules may become a thing of the past as climate regulations and energy efficiency change the meaning of flexibility. About 68 percent of respondents would plan activities using schedulers that optimise based on energy cost, not time efficiency.

For example, the move away from ‘clock time,’ such as the ‘traditional’ 9-to-5 working day and routines, could be a key driver here. A society organised around energy use peaks and troughs, rather than clock time, could become common.

S(AI)fekeepers

AI is expected to power services that protect consumers during increasingly unpredictable and unstable weather. Almost half of the urban early adopters say they will use personalised weather warning systems for their own safety.

New working climate

Corporate carbon footprint constraints, rising costs and accelerated digitisation will shape work routines of the future. Seven in 10 foresee company AI assistants planning commutes, tasks and resources to minimise work-related carbon footprints.

Smart water

As freshwater may become scarcer in the 2030s, consumers anticipate smarter water services to conserve and reuse water. Almost half of the urban early adopters say their households will use smart water catchers on roofs, balconies and windows that intelligently open when it is raining to catch and clean rainwater.

The ‘enerconomy’

Digital energy-sharing services may alleviate the burden of rising energy costs in the 2030s. Energy could become a currency as 65 percent of urban early adopters predict consumers will be able to pay for goods and services in kWh using mobile apps in the 2030s.

Also Read: India assumes presidency of 13th International Renewable Energy Agency assembly

Less-is-more digital

Digital product replacements may become status markers as physical overconsumption could get both expensive and socially-criticised. Dematerialisation of consumption habits could accelerate as one-third of urban early adopters believe they will personally use shopping apps that suggest digital alternatives to physical products.

Natureverse

Experiencing nature in urban areas digitally could be the standard in the 2030s, in the face of continued climate change and potential travel limitations. Four in 10 urban early adopters want to personally use a virtual travel service that lets them experience nature reserves and mountain trails in real time as if they were there.

Climate cheaters

Respondents say consumers will find ways to bypass stricter environmental restrictions due to higher prices and energy and water rationing. Over half of the urban early adopters predict online hacking apps will enable people to tap into neighbours’ water or electricity supply illicitly.