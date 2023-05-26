3 Indian weather observatories recognised as long-term observing stations globally

The three recognised stations are Dwarka & Veraval in Gujarat and Cuttack in Odisha.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has recognised three observatories of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as long-term observing stations for recording hydrological observations for more than 100 years.

Addressing the 19th WMO Congress in Geneva, IMD's Director General and India's Permanent Representative to the WMO, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra called for an improvement in the weather observation network in the least developed and small island nations.

India has offered to act as a peer advisor to implement SOFF (Systematic Observations Financing Facility) for the benefit of such countries.

Highlighting details of the Global Basic Observation Network (GBON) and India's contribution to polar research, Mohapatra said that India is ready to act as the Regional Climate Centre for the third pole (Himalayas) region, adding that the world's largest democracy already acts a regional climate centre by providing seasonal and sub-seasonal forecast to several countries in the region.

At the sidelines of the WMO Congress, the IMD delegation met Google's delegation for a possible extension of cooperation for extension of weather services in the region.

Google already works with the IMD to extend cyclone and advisory services in the region, while both the organisations are also working to develop the nowcast technique to predict location specific rainfall.