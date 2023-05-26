homeenvironment News3 Indian weather observatories recognised as long term observing stations globally

3 Indian weather observatories recognised as long-term observing stations globally

3 Indian weather observatories recognised as long-term observing stations globally
2 Min(s) Read

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 26, 2023 3:14:36 PM IST (Updated)

The three recognised stations are Dwarka & Veraval in Gujarat and Cuttack in Odisha.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has recognised three observatories of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as long-term observing stations for recording hydrological observations for more than 100 years.

The three recognised stations are Dwarka & Veraval in Gujarat and Cuttack in Odisha.
Addressing the 19th WMO Congress in Geneva, IMD's Director General and India's Permanent Representative to the WMO, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra called for an improvement in the weather observation network in the least developed and small island nations.
Also read: India to see normal monsoon from June to September, says IMD
India has offered to act as a peer advisor to implement SOFF (Systematic Observations Financing Facility) for the benefit of such countries.
Highlighting details of the Global Basic Observation Network (GBON) and India's contribution to polar research, Mohapatra said that India is ready to act as the Regional Climate Centre for the third pole (Himalayas) region, adding that the world's largest democracy already acts a regional climate centre by providing seasonal and sub-seasonal forecast to several countries in the region.
At the sidelines of the WMO Congress, the IMD delegation met Google's delegation for a possible extension of cooperation for extension of weather services in the region.
Google already works with the IMD to extend cyclone and advisory services in the region, while both the organisations are also working to develop the nowcast technique to predict location specific rainfall.
Also read: India to review cheetah's relocation in Madhya Pradesh
First Published: May 26, 2023 3:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

India Meteorological DepartmentWorld Meteorological Organisation

Recommended Articles

View All

Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs

May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman

May 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated

May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read