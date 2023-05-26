3 Indian weather observatories recognised as long-term observing stations globally

The three recognised stations are Dwarka & Veraval in Gujarat and Cuttack in Odisha.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has recognised three observatories of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as long-term observing stations for recording hydrological observations for more than 100 years.

Addressing the 19th WMO Congress in Geneva, IMD's Director General and India's Permanent Representative to the WMO, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra called for an improvement in the weather observation network in the least developed and small island nations.