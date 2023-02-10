21% loss of wetlands worldwide, still a critical need to protect and preserve these vital habitats

Wetlands play a critical role in supporting biodiversity and mitigating the effects of climate change, with countries and international organizations taking steps to conserve and restore these vital habitats.

New research shows that the loss of wetlands worldwide is not as severe as previously feared. A study recently published in the journal Nature found that 21 percent of the world's wetlands have been lost since 1700, which is approximately the size of India. This is a significant improvement compared to the previously estimated figure of 50 percent.

Wetlands, such as bogs, fens, marshes, and swamps, have been drained, dug up, and built on to make room for towns, farms, and other human developments. However, wetlands play a critical role in solving modern-day issues such as improving water quality, reducing the risk of flooding, providing wildlife habitat, and mitigating the effects of climate change. Peatlands, a type of wetland, store twice the amount of carbon as all the world's forests.

The study used historical records and the latest maps to monitor land use on a global scale. Despite this, the researchers highlighted some of the scientific and cultural barriers to studying and managing wetlands. For example, determining what is and isn't a wetland is a complex task as the defining characteristic of being wet can vary in different regions and seasons. Wetlands have historically been seen as unproductive wastelands, which has resulted in poor records of their location and extent.

Regional differences in the loss of wetlands have contributed to the false perception that 50 percent of the world's wetlands have disappeared. For example, the UK has lost 75 percent of its original wetland area, while Ireland has lost more than 90 percent of its wetlands.

The US, central Asia, India, China, Japan, and southeast Asia have also lost 50 percent of their original wetlands. However, some regions, such as northern Canada and Siberia, still have a significant amount of wetlands that have not been destroyed.

Despite the loss of wetlands, countries and international organizations are beginning to understand their importance and are taking steps to conserve and restore them. The UK, for example, has promised to ban the sale of peat-based composts by 2024, while the US has invested over $10 billion in the restoration of the Florida Everglades, the largest and most expensive ecological restoration project in the world.

The creation of new wetlands is also underway in many parts of the world. The reintroduction of beavers in Britain is expected to increase the nation's wetland coverage, which will bring benefits such as reducing the effects of flooding and boosting wildlife.

Developers are also starting to incorporate sustainable drainage systems in new housing estates that could create small wetlands in urban areas, increasing biodiversity and improving water quality.

Wetlands play a critical role in supporting an estimated 40 percent of the Earth's species and the livelihoods of a billion people. Therefore, it is essential that people stop viewing wetlands as wastelands and begin conserving and restoring these vital habitats. The recent study serves as a reminder of the importance of wetlands and the need to protect and preserve them for future generations.