12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive in Madhya Pradesh today

At first, these wild cats will be released into their quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.10 quarantine enclosures have been created at the reserve for the big cats,

Twelve cheetahs, seven males, and five females, from South Africa, arrived at the Gwalior Air Force base in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday at 10 am in an Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft. They were shifted from here to Kuno National Park in helicopters, ANI reported.

This is the second ‘shipment’ of African cheetahs that India received in a bid to reintroduce the animal back into the country. India received eight cheetahs from Namibia and they were released at the Kuno National Park on September 17 last year. These 12 cheetahs will join eight others.

An IAF C-17 aircraft carrying the second batch of 12 Cheetahs landed at Air Force Station Gwalior earlier today, after a 10-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa. These Cheetahs were later airlifted in IAF helicopters and have reached the Kuno National Park.(Pics: IAF) pic.twitter.com/9ayglmaZ8O— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

10 quarantine enclosures have been created at the reserve for the big cats, officials said. As per Indian wildlife laws, the animals are required to be kept in isolation for 30 days after arrival in the country.

"The 12 cheetahs... have begun their journey to India," minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav tweeted on Friday.

The 12 cheetahs arriving from South Africa, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore our ecological balance, have begun their journey to India. Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft will get them home tomorrow.Get ready to welcome them. pic.twitter.com/MRlDejQQlo— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 17, 2023

India’s own species of cheetah, the Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in 1948 though unconfirmed sightings existed until the later 1950s. Today, however, the Asiatic cheetah population is decimated with less than 15 adult cheetahs being accounted for in the world, all of which are located in Iran. The Asiatic cheetah once inhabited a range from the eastern edges of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt all the way to the northeastern reaches of India and from the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula to the Caspian Sea in the north.

The cheetah reintroduction program is part of the Indian government’s effort to reintroduce the animal back into the Indian subcontinent.