The number of Indian billionaires grew in 2020, even as the country suffered one of its worst economic downfalls with almost all sectors suffering and massive job losses, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for some, wealth creation never stopped as the COVID-induced lockdown came as blessing in disguise. Now the number of Indian-origin billionaires is third-highest in world after China and the US and youngest among them is Apoorva Mehta, founder of grocery delivery app, Instacart. The 34-year-old newest member to the club joined Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, also 34, in the feat with a net worth of $1.7 billion each.

Mehta’s Instacart saw an exponential growth during the lockdown in 2020 and made him a billionaire.

The San Francisco-headquartered grocery delivery app helps users to buy groceries and medicines from local pharmacies and retailers. Instacart also provides “personal shoppers” who pick up a user’s order from the store and deliver it to their doorstep.

Who is Apoorva Mehta?

Born in India, Mehta grew up in Canada. He studied engineering at the University of Waterloo. According to Forbes, Mehta worked with companies such as Blackberry, Qualcomm and Amazon before founding Instacart in 2012. In 2010, he left Amazon to begin his entrepreneurial journey and moved to San Francisco, US.

According to LA Times, between 2010 and 2012, Mehta had come up with 20 start-up ideas, which failed. Then he thought of doing something to solve his daily problems like grocery shopping.

Forbes quoted Mehta speaking at a Y Combinator talk in 2014, “The reason to start a company should never be to start a company. The reason to start a company should be to solve a problem that you truly, truly care about.”

In fact, Mehta went ahead only after first testing the utility of the app on himself. The Forbes report mentions that Mehta was Instacart’s first customer and personal shopper, adding that he used to order his own groceries through his app, pick them and deliver it to himself.

Lockdown growth story

The app’s increased popularity amid the lockdown and latest funding round, when the company raised $225 million, helped catapult Instacart’s valuation to $13.7 billion from $7.9 billion, as estimated by Forbes. This increased the value of Mehta's 10 percent stake in the company to $1.2 billion, making him the newest member of the billionaires’ club.

Instacart has now expanded from San Francisco to more than 5,500 cities across the US and Canada. Instacart has also hired 3 lakh new shoppers since March 2020 and plans to hire 2.5 lakh more for one-hour or same-day deliveries.