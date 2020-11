After Azim Premji was declared 'the most generous Indian' -- the billionaire philanthropist topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 -- his son said that the Wipro founder always saw himself as a trustee of wealth and not an owner.

Premji donated Rs 7,904 crore this year - a staggering Rs 22 crore per day.

My father has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never it’s owner. Being part of the communities in which we live and work is also a core part of Wipro. pic.twitter.com/TiDL58S23M — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 11, 2020

Azim Premji, who was the brain behind the transformation of Wipro from a company trading vegetable oil to a diversified conglomerate, has donated a large part of his wealth to philanthropic causes. The billionaire, who credited the influence his mother and Mahatma Gandhi had on him for his thoughts and action, has been donating for various causes.

A press release by EdelGive Hurun India stated that Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro and Wipro Enterprises have committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.