We need to take a hard look at who is framing the rules and if they work for women: Akshita M Bhanj Deo

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 5:22:59 PM IST (Published)

During the discussion, Deo challenged the notion that increased emphasis on women's education would automatically lead to greater representation in the labour force.

“There's this idea that we're getting the focus on women's education and if we focus on women's education that's going to make sure that they're going to draw join the labour force, but we know that's not true,” said Akshita M Bhanj Deo, a culture writer and Director of Belgadia Palace at a She Shakti event during a panel discussion on women entrepreneurs.

During the discussion, Deo challenged the notion that increased emphasis on women's education would automatically lead to greater representation in the labour force. "While education is undoubtedly pivotal, it's a misconception that it's the sole driver of women's workforce engagement," she remarked. "We need to scrutinise the societal norms and workplace structures that impact women's choices."
Drawing from her own journey, Deo highlighted the importance of fostering a conducive work environment. "Sometimes, even seemingly small steps can make a significant difference," she asserted. "For instance, having facilities like sanitary napkins available in workplace restrooms can have a profound impact on women's comfort and sense of belonging."
Deo's experience, both in the corporate sector and in her role at an industrial nonprofit in Mumbai, has provided her with a nuanced perspective on the subject. She said that the need for an inclusive approach that considers the diversity of women's experiences. "Our conversation about women in the workforce must extend beyond urban, white-collar settings," she stated. "Rural women, those from indigenous communities, and transgender women all face distinct challenges that need to be addressed."
Tags

entrepreneurs

