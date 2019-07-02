Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shares three crucial pieces of advice to people looking to switch jobs
Updated : July 02, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shares three crucial pieces of advice to people looking to switch jobs.
Upon hesitating on the new job opportunity, Khosrowshahi thought back to the career advice he often shares with others.
"One is you want to work with people who you like, you want to work with people that you respect because why waste your time working with folks that you don’t respect, that is number one."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more