#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Kumar Mangalam Birla on what large, successful firms find most challenging

Updated : January 15, 2020 02:28 PM IST

In a note written by Birla which highlighted 2020 reflections and learnings, the Aditya Birla Group chief said, "Driving innovation at an institutional level in diversified business groups is never easy."
According to Birla, innovation can act both as a bulwark against insurgents and as a means to penetrate and capture new opportunities.
Kumar Mangalam Birla on what large, successful firms find most challenging
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV