Entrepreneurship
Kumar Mangalam Birla on what large, successful firms find most challenging
Updated : January 15, 2020 02:28 PM IST
In a note written by Birla which highlighted 2020 reflections and learnings, the Aditya Birla Group chief said, "Driving innovation at an institutional level in diversified business groups is never easy."
According to Birla, innovation can act both as a bulwark against insurgents and as a means to penetrate and capture new opportunities.
