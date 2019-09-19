This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

The investment world is full of theories and recommendations about how to accumulate wealth. But the best advice is one that has withstood the test of time and Bill Gates has one for all.

The founder of Microsoft added $17 billion (about Rs 1.2 lakh crore) to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg. That brings Gates’ total wealth to $106 billion, the second-largest fortune in the world — behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

“We’re not, you know, in some defensive posture where we’re mostly in cash, or anything like that,” Gates told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. "The strategy that’s been used on the investments is to be over 60 percent in equities.”

Sixty percent is huge, considering the fact that the average family office portfolio in North America held about 32 percent of its assets in equities in 2018, according to Campden Wealth’s 2018 global family office report.

But Gates said he is “bullish’ on the United States and global businesses.

“You can make the case that the yields aren’t very high but that’s true against all asset classes,” Gates told Bloomberg. “T-bills, 10-Year are well less than 2 percent, so there’s no obvious thing to beat other investors out there and there are reasons to think absolute returns for the next decade will be less than they have been for the last several decades.”

Inequality has become an explosive political issue globally with the 26 richest people on earth in 2018 holding the same net worth as the poorest half of the world’s population, some 3.8 billion people. The statistic comes from the charity group Oxfam.