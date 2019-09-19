Entrepreneurship
This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year
Updated : September 19, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The founder of Microsoft added $17 billion (about Rs 1.2 lakh crore) to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.
That brings Gates’ total wealth to $106 billion, the second-largest fortune in the world — behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more