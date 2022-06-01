This industrialist with $3 billion net worth shares his success formula for aspiring entrepreneurs

If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, you must have come across a hundred entrepreneurship formulas by now. After all, every success story has some ingredients different from others. So, what should you go with? Well, choose the best of the best. And one such is Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal and his success story.

For the metal and mining magnate, who currently has a net worth of $3 billion, it has been the “two wings of Karma and Dharma” that helped him “fly”. While Agarwal's current net worth is around $3 billion, it peaked at $4 billion earlier this year.

Wealth History

Agarwal turned his small scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, a globally diversified natural resource company whose products are sold worldwide. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas and has more than 65,000 employees and contractors working primarily in India, Africa, Ireland and Australia.

It all began in Lonavala, near Mumbai, where Agarwal set up his first copper rod plant. And the journey from Lonavala to London involved a 360-sq ft office, sleepless nights, ‘cutting chais’ and ‘cikkis’, and much more.

“On most days, I would leave my Marine Line 360 sq ft office and take the train to Lonavala. I would spend my nights working and chatting with our factory people, and then I would take the 7am morning train back to office. I used to barely get any sleep but I always felt fresh after having some cutting chai and Lonavala chikki at the station,” Agarwal recalled his journey in a Twitter post.

But soon, the morning train journeys turned into approximately 300 flights a year as Agarwal looked to realise his dream of setting up India’s first copper smelter. “I started travelling across the world to find my investors,” he said.

“During these flights, I was wide awake - just like a student who cannot sleep because of the excitement of their first day of college. Even though my dream was far from reality - I could feel it & see it. I was fortunate to find investors who believed in my vision and raised 600 cr…,” said Agarwal.

Within a few years of setting up the plant, the company increased the production capacity from 60,000 tonnes to 4 lakh tonnes and had about 24,000 people at work.

Today, Agarwal is among the richest Indians with a massive business empire, having the largest mining and non-ferrous metals company in India and multiple subsidiaries. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, Vedanta Resources had seen a record consolidated revenue, up 61 percent to $7,870 million while the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) went up by 99 percent to $ 2,868 million.

Not just this, over the years, Agarwal has also established his name as an entrepreneur who buys undervalued and underperforming businesses to turn them around.

“Today there are a lot of opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs, as our country has immense potential for growth. Work towards finding the right investor for your project,” Agarwal advised those dreaming of running businesses.

“If you have a passion and the will to make it happen, you can overcome any difficulty. I encourage you to join these young companies, your careers can grow along with these new innovative businesses. It will also change our country for the better,” he added.