This book taught Bill Gates the importance of a good night's sleep
Updated : December 18, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Gates says he routinely pulled all-nighters in his early Microsoft days to deliver software, at times, even staying up two nights in a row.
In his latest blog, Gates outlined the benefits of a good night’s rest. Proof of the pudding? He cites Matthew Walker’s Why We Sleep, a book he recently finished.
