This book taught Bill Gates the importance of a good night's sleep

“Dream is not what you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

- APJ Abdul Kalam

As Kalam said, almost every success story includes ‘sleepless nights’ – it’s as if the recipe of success is incomplete without sleepless nights. While there seems to be a direct relationship between sleeplessness and success, several scientific studies say that not sleeping or not sleeping enough affects not only one’s health but also productivity.

So how important is sleep for success? Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose wealth is estimated at $105.7 billion, provides insights.

In his latest blog, Gates outlined the benefits of a good night’s rest. Proof of the pudding? He cites Matthew Walker’s Why We Sleep, a book he recently finished. “Now that I’ve read Matthew Walker’s Why We Sleep, I realize that my all-nighters, combined with almost never getting eight hours of sleep, took a big toll,” he says.

Gates says he routinely pulled all-nighters in his early Microsoft days to deliver software, at times, even staying up two nights in a row. “I knew I wasn’t as sharp when I was operating mostly on caffeine and adrenaline, but I was obsessed with my work, and I felt that sleeping a lot was lazy.”

Gates, citing Walker, says neglecting sleep undercuts your creativity, problem-solving, decision-making, learning, memory, heart health, brain health, mental health, emotional well-being, immune system, and even your life span.

As part of his review of the book, Gates answered a few key questions that all of us are seeking answers to.

Does everyone really need seven or eight hours of sleep a night?

“The answer is that you almost certainly do, even if you’ve convinced yourself otherwise. In the words of Dr. Thomas Roth, of the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, ‘The number of people who can survive on five hours of sleep or less without impairment, and rounded to a whole number, is zero.’”

Why do we sleep?

"After all, when you’re sleeping—and all animals do—you can’t hunt, gather, eat, reproduce, or defend yourself. Yet Walker concludes that the evolutionary upsides of sleep are far greater than these downsides."