These are the top skills companies will need the most in 2020, according to WEF

Seven emerging professional clusters will gain prominence in the global labour market in 2020 and will represent 506 job opportunities out of every 1,000 in the overall market, a new report showed.

Further, by 2022, the contribution of these professional clusters in the job opportunities offered in the overall labour market will rise to 611 out of every 1,000, the report added.

These professional clusters include Care Economy, Data and AI, Engineering and Cloud Computing, Green Economy, People and Culture, Product Development and Sales, Marketing and Content, said the report published by the World Economic Forum.

These emerging professions of the future will account for 6.1 million opportunities globally in 2020–2022, the report said. If the current growth trends hold, these emerging professions will provide 1.7 million new jobs in 2020 while the figure will see a significant increase of 51 percent to 2.4 million opportunities by 2022, it added.

According to the report, growth in these clusters and jobs is highest among care roles and smallest among green professions.

37 percent of projected job opportunities in emerging professions will be in the Care Economy, followed by 17 percent in Sales, Marketing and Content, 16 percent in Data and AI, 12 percent in Engineering and Cloud Computing, and 8 percent in People and Culture. Green professions will have 1.9 percent share in the jobs projected over the period.

The highest-growth jobs span over all seven profession clusters.

The roles with the highest rate of growth within high-volume jobs include Artificial Intelligence Specialists, Medical Transcriptionists, Data Scientists, Customer Success Specialists and Full Stack Engineers. Within lower-volume jobs, the highest growth is in Landfill Biogas Generation System Technicians, Social Media Assistants, Wind Turbine Service Technicians, Green Marketers and Growth Hackers, said the WEF report, which was published as a contribution to a project, insight area or interaction.

The highest-demand skills required in these emerging professional clusters span both technical and cross-functional skills.

