These are the jobs of tomorrow, says WEF

Seven emerging professional clusters will gain prominence in the global labour market in 2020 and will represent 506 job opportunities out of every 1,000 in the overall market, a new report showed.
Further, by 2022, the contribution of these professional clusters in the job opportunities offered in the overall labour market will rise to 611 out of every 1,000, the report added.
These professional clusters include Care Economy, Data and AI, Engineering and Cloud Computing, Green Economy, People and Culture, Product Development and Sales, Marketing and Content, said the report published by the World Economic Forum.
These emerging professions of the future will account for 6.1 million opportunities globally in 2020–2022, the report said. If the current growth trends hold, these emerging professions will provide 1.7 million new jobs in 2020 while the figure will see a significant increase of 51 percent to 2.4 million opportunities by 2022, it added.
According to the report, growth in these clusters and jobs is highest among care roles and smallest among green professions.
37 percent of projected job opportunities in emerging professions will be in the Care Economy, followed by 17 percent in Sales, Marketing and Content, 16 percent in Data and AI, 12 percent in Engineering and Cloud Computing, and 8 percent in People and Culture. Green professions will have 1.9 percent share in the jobs projected over the period.
The highest-growth jobs span over all seven profession clusters.
The roles with the highest rate of growth within high-volume jobs include Artificial Intelligence Specialists, Medical Transcriptionists, Data Scientists, Customer Success Specialists and Full Stack Engineers. Within lower-volume jobs, the highest growth is in Landfill Biogas Generation System Technicians, Social Media Assistants, Wind Turbine Service Technicians, Green Marketers and Growth Hackers, said the WEF report, which was published as a contribution to a project, insight area or interaction.
The highest-demand skills required in these emerging professional clusters span both technical and cross-functional skills.
Here are the top 10 skills required in each cluster of jobs: Care Economy Respiratory Therapy Caregiving Sterile Procedures / Techniques Transcription Radiation Treatment Medical Dosimetry Vital Signs Measurement Simulation Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Radiologic Technology Data and AI Data Science Data Storage Technologies Development Tools Artificial Intelligence Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Management Consulting Web Development Digital Literacy Scientific Computing Computer Networking Engineering and Cloud Computing Development Tools Web Development Data Storage Technologies Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Computer Networking Human-Computer Interaction Technical Support Digital Literacy Business Management Employee Learning & Development Green Economy Digital Marketing Wind Turbines Landfill Gas Collection Social Media Equipment Inventory Solar Installation Health and Safety Standards Microsoft Power BI Electrical Diagrams / Schematics Email Marketing People and Culture Recruiting Human Resources Business Management Employee Learning & Development Leadership Digital Literacy Project Management People Management Compensation & Benefits Foreign Languages Product Development Software Testing Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Development Tools Project Management Business Management Data Storage Technologies Web Development Manufacturing Operations Digital Literacy Leadership Sales, Marketing and Content
Digital Marketing Social Media Business Management Digital Literacy Advertising Product Marketing Video Graphic Design Leadership
Writing