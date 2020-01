The Playbook: YouTube influencer Gaurav Taneja on managing life and work

Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja are aviators, social media influencers and parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Kyra.

In this episode of the Playbook Podcast, I sit down with them to discuss how do they manage alternate careers, mental stress, family relationships and the pressures of being YouTube influencers. ​

Tune in and listen to the Flying Beast.

