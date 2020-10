Bangalore based premium tea brand, TeaMonk that offers more than 50 variants of a premium tea has raised Rs 6.5 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms in India.

Sarcha Ventures and Lead Angels also participated in the round. Additionally, US-based HNIs Dr Madhu K Mohan (Eminent Endocrinologist in Washington DC & member of Public Health Foundation of India), Anil Menon (Senior Advisor to Chairman, World Economic Forum) and Jai Gupta (Entrepreneur) also participated in the round. The HNIs have participated in their personal capacity.

Started in 2016, TeaMonk is backed by former Unilever senior professionals and has raised Rs 23.5 crore funding till date and plans to use the current financing for further market expansion in global markets like the US, UK and Canada. The Company also plans to launch a subscription-based platform in India to strengthen its presence in the home market further.

After Milkbasket and BluSmart, Inflection Point Ventures leads yet another late-stage round and this also marks its 16th investment in India since March this year.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, IPV says, “Tea is a socially connecting beverage. India is one of the largest consumers and exporters of tea in the World. TeaMonk presents us with a large market opportunity in premium green tea where few players are growing fast. We see premium green tea market exploding in the next three years as more people choose high immunity tea that tastes great, for maintaining their overall health. The large market opportunity internationally and relevance of tea in Indian narrative has prompted us to lead the round in TeaMonk.”

Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, TeaMonk says, “We are delighted to partner with IPV towards our vision of building a “sourced in India” international speciality tea brand. During the pandemic, we have seen a marked increase in consumer preferences towards healthier beverages like green tea. We have seized this opportunity to launch a range of green tea variants focused on immunity and wellness. This includes Kadha green tea, Spice green tea and Ashwagandha green tea. There has been terrific consumer response to these introductions.”