Exciting developments kept the startup industry on its toes today (October 12) with Razorpay turning Unicorn and food delivery volumes reaching the pre-COVID levels.

Here are the top startup stories of the day:

Razorpay turns Unicorn with $100 million from GIC, Sequoia Capital India, and existing investors

Fintech company Razorpay has raised Series D funding of $100 Million, which the company said has given it more than $1 billion in valuation. This round was co-led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Sequoia India, along with participation from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and Matrix Partners.

Razorpay plans to use the new funding to strengthen further and accelerate its two new product lines - RazorpayX and Razorpay Capital. The funds raised will also be used towards hiring additional 500 employees by FY’21.

Startups likely to engage CCI in a tussle against Google - tech giant’s fifth anti-trust action in India: Reports

As per reports, startup founders in a virtual meet held on October 10 have decided to approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google’s alleged anti-competition policies in India. The meeting involved 15 startup founders who discussed Google’s imposition of 30 percent commission on sales made through its Android Play Store and billing system for developers, two startup founders — part of the talks.

The plan is to put together industry views and convey their grievances via written complaints to the CCI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) this week, as per the report.

This will not be Google’s first brush with the CCI. In 2018 the Silicon Valley giant was slapped with Rs 1.36 billion fine for abusing its dominance with Google Search. The watchdog is currently also investigating Google in two other cases — dominance in the smartphone segment and abuse of market position to promote the Google Pay app.

India food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID peaks: Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato

The food delivery volumes in India have reached pre-COVID peaks. Several cities are now at over 120% of pre-COVID peaks, said Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet. He also anticipated that the food delivery sector would continue to grow at around 15-25 percent month-on-month for the foreseeable future.

In a series of Tweets, Goyal also added that food delivery is one of the safest recreational options available to our customers during the pandemic. A few weeks ago, WHO also categorically stated that people should not fear food, food packaging, or processing or food delivery. People should feel comfortable and safe, he added.

Since March 23, 2020, Zomato claims it has delivered a total of 9.2 crore orders, and there have been zero reported cases of COVID transmission through food delivery or their food delivery agents.

Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in Ninjacart

Walmart and the Flipkart Group has made a fresh round of investment in Agri tech startup Ninjacart. This follows the investment made by Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019, as the companies continue to focus on ensuring access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers and retailers while creating economic opportunities for farmers through the continued use of technology.

For Ninjacart, this further deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings and enhance the customer experience. It also demonstrates Walmart and the Flipkart Group’s continued commitment to invest in India’s agriculture & food supply chain.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2020.

Miko raises INR 23Cr in pre-series B round led by Stride Ventures

Stride Ventures has led an investment round of INR 23 crores in robotics startup Miko. Existing investors, including Chiratae Ventures, YourNest Venture Capital & a distinguished group of Angels led by Former Chairman of Nasscom, Mr. Keshav Murugesh, participated in the round. The company will use the new capital to fund product development and global alliances.

After the US expansion of Miko, it has now scaled its user base in more than 90 countries. The company claims that it saw over 20% month-on-month growth in engagement during the pandemic surpassing 70 million interactions on its platform. The company also witnessed an immediate increase in demand as parents hunt for an alternative to screens for their kids.

Amazon Pay partners with Uber India joins Google Pay, Paytm

Digital payments major Amazon Pay has partnered with ride-hailing player Uber to offer payments through Amazon Pay on the Uber app.

While Paytm was an exclusive partner with Uber initially, later Google Pay joined the ride-hailing platform, and now it is the turn of Amazon Pay, the digital payments subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon India. This is part of Uber’s strategy to onboard multiple payment partners to ensure higher transaction success rates.

Consumers who use Uber for their travels will need to integrate their Amazon Pay account through the ‘Payments’ section on the Uber app. Post that, they can direct digital payments after the ride to be deducted from their Amazon Pay balance.

SoftBank in talks to back SaaS startup Mindtickle, valuation to double in a year: Moneycontrol

Japan’s SoftBank Group is in advanced discussions to lead a $100 million round in software-as-a-service firm Mindtickle, marking its first SaaS deal from its India team, said two people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

The investment will value Mindtickle at $500-600 million, double the $250 million it was valued at in July last year when Norwest Venture Partners led a $40 million round.