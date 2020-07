More often than not, some of the world's richest personalities, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, are conferred with the "self-made" tag. Citing their success stories is pretty much a given when one intends to name examples of those who made their way to the top of the rich list with none or barely any wealth.

However, an interesting perspective seen during a social media exchange questions the use of the "self-made" tag for Bezos, Gates and Zuckerberg and terms their rise to the top from virtual nobodies a myth. It says that "privilege" played a role in the trios' success.

It all started on Twitter when Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman on July 5 posted a picture. The picture's caption reminisces that it was the same day in 1994 when Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in a garage.

Cute propaganda. In reality Bezos's mommy and daddy gave him $245,573 to stop Amazon from failing in 1995, but you'd never know it from listening to our right-wing mainstream media that blames poverty on personal failure and attributes wealth to personal virtue. https://t.co/vM15SKIcWs — Aidan Smith ⧖ (@AidanSmith2020) July 6, 2020

Aiden's tweet garnered over 490,000 likes and resulted in over 148,000 people talking about it on Twitter. Incidentally, CNBC had reported the story in 2018 that Bezos's parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos invested $245,573 in Amazon in 1995.

Not just Jeff, Aiden also cites examples of Gates and Zuckerberg. In their cases too, the role of their parents was crucial in helping them attain the massive wealth they possess today. Most of us probably know the story of Gates as a college dropout who reached the heights that millions of graduates can only dream of.

However, Aiden cites the little-known back story from a New York Times report which said that it was Gates' mother, Mary, who convinced IBM to hire Microsoft to build an operating system for its computers. Mary was the first woman president of United Way back in the 1980s and it was her position as the leader of the board which helped Microsoft land such a big customer when it was just starting out.

John Opel, the then chairman of IBM, happened to be a fellow-committee member of the same board and Mary managed to convince him to give Microsoft a chance.

In Zuckerberg's case, it wasn't just his computing prowess that fetched him all the glory that he sits atop. Aiden points out Zuckerberg's admission in an interview with The New Yorker that his parents spent around $57,000 for his private tuition at Phillips Exeter Academy where he received private lessons from David Newman, a well-renowned software developer.