Bollywood actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have launched their latest venture – Imagine Meats – a plant-based meat foods company. The actor couple has partnered with US-based global ingredients manufacturer Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Good Foods Institute to bring out products under the Imagine Meats brand, according to a report by Business Insider. It is noteworthy that the actor couple turned vegan three years ago.

The company aims to launch plant-based biryanis, kebabs, and curries, and other products in the coming months, the Business Insider report added. The plant-based foods are products made from plant ingredients such as pea protein and coconut oil, but replicate the taste and smell of meat.

