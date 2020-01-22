Restaurant singer to attending Davos summit: How Bhuvan Bam became India's YouTube superstar

From an unsung college kid in 2015 to making it to the guest list at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a jamboree of the world’s rich, the rise of Bhuvan Bam has been swift and a classic example of securing ‘fame through the web’.

The internet sensation, whose claim to fame is his YouTube channel BB ki Vines, is one of India's biggest influencers. Bam's channel BB Ki Vines (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines), which he set up in 2015, currently has 16.1 million subscribers. In 2018, Bam became the first Indian individual on YouTube to hit 10 million subscribers.

Bam, who is a singer, comedian and songwriter, is among India's highest-earning YouTube stars. According to a 2017 report by Business Today, Bam earned Rs 3-4 lakh per video, on average.

Bam's videos, which are mostly targeted at young audiences, are usually 2 to 8 minutes long, showing the life of a common man with hilarious content, with all characters portrayed by himself. The irony, however, is he has remained nothing like a common man — while we write this, he is probably in Davos, attending the annual WEF summit, which is also attended by world's top political and business leaders including President Donald Trump, Christine Lagarde, Angela Merkel, Sundar Pichai and many others.

"Being invited to WEF 2020 is an honour. I'm looking forward to meeting world and industry leaders to open discussion on important subjects. WEF was founded 50 years ago, and the initiative of having an annual meet where powerful people from across the globe unify for the betterment of the world is what we all need, especially in a time like this," Bhuvan told IANS on being invited for the WEF meet.

Here's Bhuvan Bam's journey — from being a restaurant singer to attending Davos summit: