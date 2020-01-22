Restaurant singer to attending Davos summit: How Bhuvan Bam became India's YouTube superstar
Updated : January 22, 2020 02:33 PM IST
Bam's channel BB Ki Vines (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines), which he set up in 2015, currently has 16.1 million subscribers.
Bam, who is a singer, comedian and songwriter, is among India's highest-earning YouTube stars.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more