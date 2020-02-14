Entrepreneurship Ratan Tata on his parents' divorce, differences with father, grandmother's support and breakup Updated : February 14, 2020 12:58 PM IST Tata says he had a happy childhood, however, as he and his brother grew older, they faced a lot of ragging and discomfort due to his parents' divorce. Tata said it was his grandmother who "brought us up in every way". After college, Tata landed a job in an architecture firm in LA, where he worked for two years. It was in LA that he fell in love and "almost got married".