Pandemic loneliness gave rise to pet parenting, Gen Z among the highest, finds survey

The report said that 72% Gen-Z pawrents wanted online vet consultations to be made available while 67 percent pawrents feel the need to introduce emergency consultations, a big need-gap in the petcare industry.

Pet parents in Bengaluru beat those in Mumbai and Delhi in average monthly spending on their pets, a survey by a pet-care startup has revealed.

A survey titled “Pawrents'' by Supertails.com, a full-stack tech-enabled pet-care startup, revealed that 55 percent Bangaloreans spent a monthly average of Rs 3000 and more when it comes to petcare as compared to 52 percent Mumbaikars and 40 percent of Delhi pawrents spent largely between Rs 1500-3000 monthly on their fur-babies.

An interesting finding of the survey is that pandemic-induced loneliness triggered a trend of first-time and new-age pet parenting. Other catalysts included rapid urbanisation, nuclear family setups, and pet humanisation.

Gen-Z drove the first-time pet-parent pool with over 48% of pet adoption being led by Gen-Zs followed by millennials at 44% in the last two years, it said.

With increasing disposable incomes and a willingness to offer a healthy environment and the best nutrition to their fur-babies, pawrents have started spending more on petcare offerings.

Pet parents from metro cities (39 percent) spend upwards of Rs 3000 every month on their pets while 47 percent pet parents in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India spend between Rs 1500-3000 per month.

As many as 73 percent pawrents from Tier 2 and 3 cities said they face a challenge in accessing veterinary services online and 93% Gen-Z believe there isn’t enough credible information available online to take care of their fur-babies.

The report said that 72% Gen-Z pawrents wanted online vet consultations to be made available while 67 percent pawrents feel the need to introduce emergency consultations, a big need-gap in the petcare industry.

The data also revealed that 50 percent of Gen-Z pawrents prefer shopping online for food and toys for their fur-babies.

Supertails.com CEO and Co-Founder Vineet Khanna, said, "India’s pet-parenting community is majorly driven by first-time pawrents who envision a rewarding experience when they start out but unfortunately face challenges because of a lack of the right resources. At the core of Supertails.com, lies a passion to empower these pawrents. The survey is a step forward in that direction and helps us decode the challenges of first-time pawrents and cater to their evolving needs. We are excited to see how these shifting trends will impact the Indian petcare industry which has a potential to grow to $5 Bn by 2030.”

Also read: