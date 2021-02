The lockdown led to a massive economic disruption with hundreds of businesses forced to shut shop, and the continued safety measures have made remote working and digital operations the new normal. Now more than ever, businesses need to be ready to adjust rapidly to changes.

During such unprecedented times, leaders have a larger role to play. Absorbing fear, acknowledging the gravitas of the impact and then to reorient their business and people towards newer horizon. Some fearless and innovative heads have successfully pivoted their businesses during the pandemic. These Leaders are determined to convert the challenges of exceptional times into opportunities.

The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) is a platform to recognise industry disruptors and leaders, across various industries, for those creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year Salil Parekh Varun Berry Sanjiv Mehta Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Uday Kotak

Outstanding Company of the Year Divi's Lab Avenue Supermarts Asian Paints Nestle India Pidilite HUL

Most Promising Company of the Year Lal Pathlabs Dixon Technologies Coforge Laurus Labs Relaxo Footware Navin Fluorine

Outstanding Contribution of Brand India Adar Poonawalla K K Shailaja Indian Chess Squad (Online Chess Olympiad 2020) Gita Gopinath Mukesh Ambani

Young Turk of the Year PhonePe Eruditus Razorpay Postman Urban Company

Young Turks Start-up of the Year 1MG NinjaCart Cars24 VernacularAI

Lifetime Achievement T T Jagannathan Shiv Nadar Harsh Mariwala Krish Gopalkrishnan

The Disruptors Zerodha Swiggy ZestMoney PharmEasy com

Brand Campaign of the Year Mondelez India Titan Industries Colgate Phillips Facebook India\

COVID Champions Azim Premji Foundation Zomato Byju's Healthcare Workers Team Dharavi



IBLA have been acknowledged as the gold standard in recognizing business excellence in India, it follows a rigorous process laid out by the internal teams and deliberated upon by Industry stalwarts, who scrutinize and select the best names in business. The Jury was helmed by Industry veteran Mr. K.V. Kamath and also comprised illustrious names such as Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group, Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Niasba Godrej, Chairperson & Managing Director, GCPL.