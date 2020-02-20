#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Netflix CEO's new book to shed light on streaming giant's work culture

Updated : February 20, 2020 11:12 AM IST

Hastings co-wrote "No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention" with Erin Meyer, the author of "The Culture Map", detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a US DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.
The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings' corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.
