Nakul Chopra appointed as BARC India CEO

Television audience research body Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), on Friday announced the appointment Nakul Chopra as its new chief executive officer, effective August 25, 2021.

Sunil Lulla, the former CEO of BARC, resigned from the position citing that he will pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur.

Chopra joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed the Chairman of the company (2018-19). In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its Oversight Committee.

Chopra has been an integral part of the Advertising and Media fraternity and served as the CEO, India and South Asia Publicis Worldwide, for over a decade.

Speaking on his appointment, Chopra said, “I have had the benefit of a long association with BARC. The organisation has grown in measure and strength. TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers. I look forward to working with the very capable BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement.”

Punit Goenka, Chairman, BARC India, thanking Sunil Lulla and welcoming Nakul Chopra, said, “I thank Sunil for his stewardship of BARC and his efforts to enhance the strength of the BARC currency. I am very happy to welcome Nakul as the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the world’s largest television audience measurement body.”