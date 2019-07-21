Kumar Mangalam Birla's remuneration from UltraTech in FY19 was 202.9 times higher than median salary paid to staff
Updated : July 21, 2019 02:43 PM IST
Notwithstanding this decline, Birla's salary was 202.9 times higher than the median remuneration paid to UltraTech employees in FY 2018-19, according to the company's latest annual report.
Earlier, it was 387.9 times higher in FY 2016-17 and 375.2 times in FY 2017-18 respectively, against the median remuneration of UltraTech employees.
