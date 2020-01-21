Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Most organisations across the world have been screaming “quality over quantity”. Almost every other businessman or entrepreneur cites the concept as the only way to stand out in a market full of tough competitions.

In a world that has convinced us to believe in — and rightly so — "quality wins the race", hardly any of us would have taken a pause to address a crucial question: is ditching quantity right? According to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, one of the largest conglomerates in India, the answer is no.

Birla, who has a net worth of $1,010 crore, says scale or quantity is equally important and in fact, at times, is the only thing that drives success. Birla says wide reach combined with quality makes the product the number 1 choice of customers.

“It is equally about achieving the widest reach, while replicating quality and service standards, across markets. When that happens, you truly become the Number 1 choice of customers,” Birla wrote in a note highlighting 2020 reflection and learnings.

The Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Group, which operates in about 34 countries with a strength of over 120,000 employees, owns several brands including UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, Pantaloons Fashion and many more. As of 2019, the group’s revenue stood at $4,830 crore.

“UltraTech has been a power brand for over a decade, known for its quality and reliability in every market across the country. It is not often that you see a company have the discipline to maintain this unwavering commitment to quality, even as it scales exponentially,” Birla said in his note.