Entrepreneurship
Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers
Updated : January 21, 2020 02:24 PM IST
Birla, who has a net worth of $1,010 crore, says scale or quantity is very important and in fact, at times, is the only thing that drives success.
According to Birla, the scale and access to insights have given the company an opportunity to aggregate its learnings and it is with these insights that it can differentiate its offering to serve its customers more meaningfully.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more