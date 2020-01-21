#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Updated : January 21, 2020 02:24 PM IST

Birla, who has a net worth of $1,010 crore, says scale or quantity is very important and in fact, at times, is the only thing that drives success.
According to Birla, the scale and access to insights have given the company an opportunity to aggregate its learnings and it is with these insights that it can differentiate its offering to serve its customers more meaningfully.
Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers
