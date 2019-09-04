Entrepreneurship
Kohli the captain keeps pace with Kohli the player
Updated : September 04, 2019 12:54 PM IST
In the avid cricket fandom world, there has always been a question mark over Virat Kohliâ€™s captaincy. Till recently, he has had guidance and help from MS Dhoni in one-day internationals and T20s.
Few have credited Kohli for being open-minded and pragmatic to accept such guidance.
The willingness to let Dhoni adjust fields etc. is good captaincy in itself.
