Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO today

World's richest man Jeff Bezos is set to step down as Amazon CEO on Monday, handing over the reins of the company to Andy Jassy.

Bezos incorporated Amazon as a website to sell books in 1994. 27 years later, it is a $1.7 trillion behemoth today, focusing on e-commerce, cloud computing, banking, and much more.

Andy Jassy , the new CEO of Amazon, earlier served as the head of Amazon Web Services (AWS) which offers cloud computing services. Earlier, the platform used to power Amazon's website and the businesses of third-party vendors. In 2006, it started selling cloud services to other companies. Today, it accounts for over 50 percent of Amazon's operating income.

In the last 18 months, dozens of Amazon's executives have handed over their resignations. A significant departure was that of Jeff Wilke who headed Amazon's global consumer business. He was in contention for the role as head of Amazon with Jassy, until he announced an early retirement last year.

Amazon's leaders who introduced and managed programs like Alexa, Echo, free delivery, cloud business left after working for over a decade at the company. Most of them are now leading high-growth startups.

Most of the departing executives were around since the company's foundation. Jassy himself joined Amazon in 1997, right after graduating from Harvard Business School.

David Glick, a former Vice President at Amazon, slated Bezos and Wilke leaving the company as an "epic tectonic shift".

In recent years, Bezos had moved his focus away from Amazon's day-to-day functions to other strategic projects like Blue Origin. However, not content with just building them, Bezos has taken to riding them too. On July 20, he will fly aboard the first manned spaceflight of this rocket company.