Inflexor marks final close of early-stage VC fund at Rs 600; to invest in 25 startups

Early-stage venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures has marked the final close of its fund at over Rs 600 crore, surpassing its initial domestic target corpus of Rs 500 crore.

Launched in 2020 by the founders of the erstwhile Parampara Fund, Inflexor Ventures had made the first close of the Rs 500 crore fund in August 2020, at Rs 230 crore.

“We started the fundraise during the first wave of COVID-19 last year and did the final close during the second wave. Despite the tough conditions, we are happy that we exceeded our domestic fund corpus target. While the pandemic posed serious challenges globally, it has also acted as a catalyst for technology based automation and digitization efforts around the globe, and we hope to invest in startups that will benefit from this trend that was underway even before the onset of the pandemic," said Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai, Managing Partners at Inflexor Ventures.

"We thank all our investors for joining the Fund as LPs and we hope to also leverage their expertise and reach to provide further value add to our portfolio companies.”

This is the second fund launched by the company which invests in early-stage companies from seed to Series-A+ stages. The first fund of Rs 75 crore was deployed in 12 companies, including Atomberg, PlayShifu, Bellatrix Aerospace, Entropik Technologies, and CloudSEK.

The tech-based fund is now looking to invest in 25 startups through the new fund. It will primarily look to back fintech, healthtech, consumertech, agritech and others along with futuristic sectors like spacetech, the company said in a statement. It will also participate in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds with amounts ranging from Rs 5-20 crore, in addition to follow-on rounds based on portfolio company performance and funding stage.