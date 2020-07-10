Business India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them Updated : July 10, 2020 04:17 PM IST Despite Modi's promise to open up the credit lines, it was not easy convincing bankers to lend because of the death throes their businesses were in. Businesses say that the lenders are either asking for increased paperwork or the ones in desperate needs are being deemed ineligible. The Finance Ministry, which has made the loan support scheme the centerpiece of the rescue effort, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the problems faced by businessmen. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply