#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

How Sudha Murthy helped her husband build Infosys

Updated : September 10, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Very few are aware of Sudha Murthy's achievements. She is single-handedly evangelizing the move towards corporate social responsibility.
She has worked for almost a decade to change the lives of children in the heart of rural Karnataka by giving them access to food and education.
She is an author with 92 books in almost every Indian language to her credit.
How Sudha Murthy helped her husband build Infosys
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV